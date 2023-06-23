DEPUTY federal Liberal leader Sussan Ley is pitching to hold a major event in Albury next year to mark the party's 80th anniversary.
The member for Farrer wants the party's annual NSW State Council meeting to happen in her hometown in 2024, which will be 80 years after a seminal conference in Albury that shaped the Liberal Party founded by Sir Robert Menzies.
"Staging the next conference in Albury will be a clear demonstration of our ongoing commitment to regional and rural constituencies, something as critical today as it was when Bob Menzies launched the party 80 years ago," Ms Ley said.
This year's state council will be held this weekend, June 24-25 2023, in Sydney and attract up to 150 delegates.
Ms Ley will put her proposal for an Albury gathering to the event for approval.
In a letter to the Liberal state executive, the former health minister outlines her reasons for having a Border council, noting the conference in 1944 saw delegates "formalise the structures and constitution of our party".
"It would be symbolic and fitting for us to commemorate the Liberal Party's 80th anniversary in the same city where its foundations were firmly established," Ms Ley wrote.
The ease of travel to Albury, wide variety of accommodation, suitability of the Albury Entertainment Centre and ability to host national media are cited as drawcards.
Ms Ley also points out regional delegates are "forever" asked to travel to Sydney for party events.
"I think it's only fair that occasionally we ask our metropolitan members to find their way to the regions," she wrote.
"I note that the last occasion where a state council was held in the regions was in Goulburn in April 2017."
While the Albury three-day conference in December 1944 did not create the Liberal Party as Australia's major conservative political party, it is considered the originator for setting out the organisation's vision.
In October 1994, then Liberal Party federal leader Alexander Downer visited the Mate's building, where the 1944 convention was held, while attending a conference that recognised the 50th anniversary of Albury's connection.
In September 2018, fresh from winning the Liberal leadership from Malcolm Turnbull, Scott Morrison made his first major speech as prime minister at Lavington's Mirambeena centre due to his party's tie to Albury.
It was hosted by the Menzies Research Centre with its executive director Nick Cater saying at the time the decision "demonstrates both the importance of the Liberal Party's historical ties with Albury and Scott Morrison's determination to speak face-to-face with ordinary Australians, not just to the metropolitan media".
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.