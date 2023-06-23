Tacklers who pin an opponent's arm, leaving them vulnerable, face rough conduct charges for dangerous tackles in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Two have received suspensions, even though they certainly weren't sling tackles, including Yarrawonga's Michael Gibbons, who pleaded guilty and accepted a two-match ban after a tackle left Albury's Max Byrne concussed last Saturday, June 17.
The O and M has moved to clarify the issue, citing the National Community Football Policy Handbook.
(iii) Rough Conduct (Dangerous Tackles)
The application of a tackle may be considered Rough Conduct where the tackle is unreasonable in the circumstances. In determining whether the application of a tackle constitutes a Reportable Offence and whether the tackle is Careless or Intentional ... will be considered (without limitation):
(C) whether the Person being tackled is in a vulnerable position (for example, arm(s) pinned).
