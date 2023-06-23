The Border Mail
Tacklers, who pin the arm of a player, leaving them exposed, face charges

June 23 2023 - 2:00pm
Yarrawonga's Michael Gibbons was outed for two games for this tackle.
Tacklers who pin an opponent's arm, leaving them vulnerable, face rough conduct charges for dangerous tackles in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

