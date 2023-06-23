The Border Mail
Geelong champion Harry Taylor to line-up for Northern Jets at Ariah Park

By John Conroy
June 23 2023 - 4:00pm
Harry Taylor in action for the Cats in May 2020. The two-time All-Australian player will lace-up at Ariah Park, north of Wagga, on Saturday for Northern Jets. Picture by Getty Images
GEELONG champion Harry Taylor will pull the boots on for Farrer League club Northern Jets at Ariah Park, north of Wagga, on Saturday.

John Conroy

