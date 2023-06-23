A $53 million plant to cut carbon emissions by trading natural gas for renewable hydrogen is to be built on Wodonga's western edge.
Hydrogen Park Murray Valley has netted more than $50 million in federal and Victorian government funding and is due to open in 2025 with construction beginning in mid-2024.
Owned and operated by the Australian Gas Infrastructure Group (AGIG), the plant will be built on Bidstrup Road on land previously owned by North East Water which has its Wodonga wastewater treatment plant adjacent.
The centrepiece of the plant will be a 10-megawatt electrolyser, which will produce renewable, carbon-free hydrogen by using wind farm electricity to split water into hydrogen and pure oxygen.
The hydrogen blend will then be delivered to more than 40,000 existing natural gas customers across the Albury-Wodonga region, including dog and cat food producer Mars Petcare.
The federally-funded Australian Renewable Energy Agency is contributing $36.1 million, with Victoria's Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action providing $12.3 million and the Clean Energy Finance Corporation also providing assistance.
AGIG estimates there will be 40 jobs generated through construction and one to two permanent positions when the plant is operational.
Federal Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen spruiked the investment as an environmental win.
"The Australian Government is committed to creating jobs for great regional cities like Wodonga, and building experience making and using renewable hydrogen will create economic opportunities in the net zero transformation," Mr Bowen said.
Victorian Climate Action Minister Lily D'Ambrosio was also upbeat about the project, noting the location which is a few hundred metres from from the McKoy Street intersection with the Hume Freeway.
"Having the east coast's largest electrolyser just off the Hume highway in Wodonga will provide exciting opportunity for industry and renewable energy for years to come," Ms D'Ambrosio said.
Confirmation of the taxpayer support follows the gas group having first flagged the project with the previous Coalition federal government and landing on a shortlist in 2020 for its $70 million renewable hydrogen deployment funding round.
AGIG chief executive Craig de Laine said the Wodonga plant would be part of a more expansive approach.
"Now we're deploying hydrogen's potential at a much larger scale as well as enabling broader opportunities for decarbonising hard-to-abate sectors across Victoria and NSW," he said.
"We strongly believe that hydrogen, and renewable gas more broadly, will be critical if we are to achieve our ambitious low-carbon targets.
"Murray Valley and other projects like it are key to supporting that transition."
The Wodonga plant is tipped to cut approximately 4000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually.
North East Water, managing director Jo Murdoch noted having the hydrogen hub near its wastewater property offered the opportunity for collaboration.
"(The) facility's close proximity to our wastewater treatment plant paves the way for potential biogas and recycled water transfer as well as oxygen reuse in our treatment process, all of which would reduce emissions, waste and energy costs, helping to keep customer bills affordable," she said.
