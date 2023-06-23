Leonie Mooney was perhaps the only person who didn't see it coming.
The co-ordinator of Albury Netball Association's representative program, NetSetGo sessions and junior Saturday competition was typically organised as the awards were handed out at the end-of-season presentation dinner.
But the most deserving recipient of all was about to be called up on stage as Mooney was announced as the association's newest life member.
"They upset my running sheet for the night!" Mooney laughed.
"I was very surprised and a little overwhelmed to be honest.
"But I'm really proud and very humbled by the recognition."
Originally from South Australia, Mooney is now Albury through and through - so how did that happen?
"I didn't ever play here," she explained.
"It was only when my daughter, Eliza, was at an age where she was ready for netball that we came here.
"Marg Whittaker was known as the best so that's where you brought your juniors, to Albury Netball.
"It started out being a parent for a couple of weeks but Marg knew me through netball from Raiders and she said 'you know what you're doing, you can help' so I helped with NetSetGo while Eliza was doing that and it pretty much continued from there."
In peak season, Mooney will be at J. C. King Park at least three times a week.
"I love working with the young ones," she said.
"I love their excitement, they're so eager to learn and when they actually get it, that's exciting for everyone.
"Patience is the skill you need to have with the young ones because you might turn around and see them doing a cartwheel or a handstand or watching the plane come in across the courts.
"But it's a lot of fun and we wouldn't do it if we didn't love it."
The names and photos on the wall bear testament to the huge reach of ANA over the decades.
"It's really important what Albury Netball does for the community," Mooney said.
"A lot of parents will come and the first thing they tell you is 'I used to play netball here' or 'Marg Whittaker was my coach' or 'Lya Westra umpired here when I was here' so there's a really strong connection with the community and their families.
"I think it's really nice that we're still here and still able to provide an outlet for families and the sport we love."
Helping players improve is one thing but sometimes the biggest win is getting them on court in the first place.
"We're really proud of how we support the kids," Mooney said.
"Some families can't afford sport so we help out there.
"Then there's the kids who are developing and going through the pathways whose families we can support financially.
"We're proud of what we do and what we can offer."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.