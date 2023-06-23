The Border Mail
Jordan Bourke arrested after Wodonga police car rammed, vehicle arson

By Wodonga Court
Updated June 23 2023 - 4:30pm, first published 4:00pm
Jordan Thomas Bourke.
A man accused of stealing three cars and ramming a Wodonga police vehicle has been remanded in custody.

