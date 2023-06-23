Jordan Bourke arrested after Wodonga police car rammed, vehicle arson

A man accused of stealing three cars and ramming a Wodonga police vehicle has been remanded in custody.
Police had sought Jordan Thomas Bourke, 30, on charges including arson, car theft and domestic violence.
Officers caught Bourke after he ran into a Wodonga home on Wednesday.
He faced court the following day and did not seek bail.
Details of the 23 charges faced by Bourke were released to The Border Mail.
It's alleged the North Albury man stole a white Mazda CX-9 worth $60,000 from a home in Baranduda on May 4 or 5.
Alexander James Salmond, 18, is alleged to have stolen the vehicle with Bourke.
Bourke is accused of stealing a $35,000 Isuzu MU-X in Wodonga on May 10 or 11.
He allegedly drove on Trudewind Road while unlicensed on May 14.
Police alleged he stole a black Toyota Kluger worth $10,000, also in Wodonga, on May 16 or 17.
He allegedly drove at several police officers on June 6.
While the charges are unclear, at least one police vehicle was damaged during the incident.
The vehicle used in the incident allegedly had stolen number plates and Bourke allegedly had methamphetamine on him at the time.
The Toyota was then torched at Yackandandah the same day, with Bourke facing an arson charge.
Other charges relate to family violence allegations, and having a stolen mountain bike.
He also faces three charges of entering a private home without permission stemming from his arrest.
The matter was adjourned to September 14 for committal mention.
