A WODONGA councillor says he was not at a briefing, to discuss the work of monitor Janet Dore, that coined a letter that has been sent to Victoria's Local Government Minister.
The council agenda included a record of those who attended a June 5, 2023 briefing, that included debate on Ms Dore, and Cr Simpfendorfer is listed as an apology.
However, Cr Simpfendorfer says his comments in the chamber referred to a May 22, 2023 workshop with facilitator Margaret Devlin, who is contracted by the city as an adviser.
He said the experience with Ms Dore was discussed at length and the atmosphere did not reflect the harmonious tone of the council that was portrayed in a letter destined for minister Melissa Horne.
"You could cut the tension in the room with a knife, that's all I'll say," Cr Simpfendorfer said.
He said that work in Queensland resulted in him being an apology for the June 5 workshop.
Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren declined to comment on the situation.
No councillors raised the matter of Cr Simpfendorfer's non-attendance at the June 5 event at the June 19 council meeting.
Former mayor Kev Poulton was also an apology on June 5, with the remaining five councillors in attendance.
It resulted in a draft letter to Ms Horne, which was approved 4-2 on June 19 with the naysayers councillors Simpfendorfer and Poulton.
Councillor Danny Lowe was on leave for the meeting.
