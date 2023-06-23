ALBURY Council is being advised to enter a $7 million contract with Joss Construction for the same project both parties previously planned to do for $4.741 million.
Fresh tenders were sought in April 2023 and Joss, an Albury company, was one of three nominees.
Its bid of $7.004 million for stabilisation and reconstruction works is recommended to councillors as the preferred option in the agenda for the Monday June 26, 2023 meeting where the tender will be decided.
Other firms to quote were Wodonga's Excell Gray Bruni ($6.98 million) and Culcairn's Riverina Sporting Facilities, whose figure was not revealed given it was deemed not to have the capacity to complete the work.
The council engaged Melbourne-based Endeavour Turf Professionals to independently assess each of the tenders and it supported one of the two submitted by Joss.
"The tender submissions received align with current market rates, after material and plant price escalation is factored in," Mr Ferris said.
The delays with the project have seen its budget blowout from $4.4 million to $6.5 million.
The shortfall with the tender means $3 million will need to be allocated in a quarterly budget review to complete the project within its schedule.
The work will be partly funded by a NSW government grant of $968,000.
It is expected the revamp will take more than 200 days.
It will result in an oval, four senior-sized soccer fields and improved lighting at the former tip site which is part of the Alexandra Park sporting complex that includes rugby, hockey and athletics grounds.
Direct beneficiaries of the upgrade will be the St Patrick's soccer club, North Albury Auskick and Cricket Albury-Wodonga.
