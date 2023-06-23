The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Albury father and son Michael and Jackson Gray play for Canberra Gunners

By Chris Wilson
June 24 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Gray and his son Jackson play representative wheelchair basketball together. Picture by Tara Trewhella
Michael Gray and his son Jackson play representative wheelchair basketball together. Picture by Tara Trewhella

It took 10 years for Albury's Michael Gray to finally explain to his son, Jackson, the rare hereditary condition that was impacting them both.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.