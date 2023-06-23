The Border Mail
The Rural Health Sprint showcases students from different disciplines

By Sophie Else
June 23 2023 - 8:00pm
Harry Rule, Emma Morrison, Damon Elliott, Lainey Jenkins, Libby Semmens, Clodagh Friedlieb and Dr Brad Hodge look forward to changing the future. Picture supplied
Tackling mental health and encouraging young people to take action was part of a week-long program involving a group of university students.

