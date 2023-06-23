Tackling mental health and encouraging young people to take action was part of a week-long program involving a group of university students.
The Rural Health Sprint is a youth mental health program aimed at addressing those "difficult questions".
Five Albury-Wodonga La Trobe University students from disciplines of psychology, biomedical science, paramedicine and social work have been working closely with organisations across the region.
This was to develop students' skills in thinking, community engagement and team development and put them on display Friday June 23, for the end-of-week showcase.
La Trobe Rural Health School lecturer Dr Brad Hodge said the students had worked on several different projects throughout the week, which would help them understand the complexity of mental health.
"It's amazing to see what the students have come up with and to look at it and go, 'you know what? This is the next generation of health professionals'," Dr Hodge said.
"I think we're going to be OK."
Dr Hodge said students wouldn't just be presenting what they learnt from the week but also what they had learnt about themselves along the journey.
