The league's most 'followed' player is out until the eve of finals in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Wangaratta Rovers' Tom Baulch, better known as Prime Train after his fitness business and booming social media interest, suffered a syndesmosis (ankle injury) and anterior talo-fibular ligament (ATFL) complaint in the first half against North Albury on June 10.
"I felt it go and I wasn't too sure how bad it was going to be, so I went and had the MRI scan and it showed ruptures in both areas," he revealed yesterday.
"It looks like about eight to 10 weeks, which takes us just before finals."
The Hawks sit on 20 points, along with Wangaratta and Wodonga.
Yarrawonga grabbed the competition lead with last week's win over Albury, the pair virtually guaranteed top three finishes just past the halfway mark.
Rovers are away to Wangaratta on Sunday, June 25, with the winner taking a major step towards sealing the other double chance finish.
However, the Hawks have other injury concerns with rugged on-baller Lockey McCartney (Achilles tendonitis) and Dylan Wilson (shoulder) also set to miss the Wangaratta game and potentially more.
On the other hand, Wangaratta has named its strongest side.
Coach Ben Reid will play his first game in 57 days after serving a three-match ban, along with the byes and this split round, premiership defender Mat Grossman is back after 50 days, while Hunter Gottschling (74 days) and Michael Newton (29 days) also return.
In fact, the Pies are coming off the league's longest break, a 22-day gap since posting the season's biggest win against Myrtleford (112 points) on June 3.
A number of teams have struggled after the break, including Wodonga, which went from undefeated after five rounds, to having a three-week break. It's lost the four games since.
The Pies and Rovers produced a cracking game on Good Friday, with the latter toppling the favourites with the match-winner with only 20 seconds left.
The Hawks, understandably, celebrated a great moment, but the bitter disappointment in the Pies' players as they watched on guarantees a ferocious start.
Despite their injury concerns, the Hawks have named VFL players Ryan Hebron (GWS) and Nathan Cooper (Werribee).
And the Hawks will still play their brilliant brand of 'Muzball' after the English cricket team's 'Bazball', which focuses on attack.
"(Laughs) You could definitely call it Muzball (after coach Sam Murray), it's the most exciting brand when we're up and going."
