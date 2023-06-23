The Border Mail
Wangaratta Rovers' Tom Baulch, or Prime Train, out with ankle injury

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated June 23 2023 - 4:46pm, first published 3:00pm
Tom Baulch will miss an extended period. Rovers face the Pies, who will play their first game since an appeal to regain the 2022 flag was dismissed.
The league's most 'followed' player is out until the eve of finals in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

