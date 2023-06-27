The Border Mail
Albury-Wodonga health experts say energy drinks like Prime not for kids

By Sophie Else
Updated June 28 2023 - 8:33am, first published 5:00am
Energy drinks like Prime are typically popular with younger demographics. But as an Albury dietitian points out, "the best drinks for children are water and milk".
Border health professionals have warned that children's consumption of energy drinks can lead to an increase in behavioural and sleep issues.

