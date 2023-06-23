Peter Albury will chalk up an extraordinary milestone at Rowen Park on Saturday afternoon.
The match between Tallangatta and Dederang-Mount Beauty in the Tallangatta & District League will be Albury's 700th as an umpire across the region's Australiian Rules football competitions.
Albury, 58, only ever played two games before finding his niche with a whistle in hand and has never looked back.
"It's been over 30 years of running around the footy field and having the seat in the house," Albury said.
"I wish we had more umpires to feel that and experience what it is to umpire a game of Aussie Rules football.
"Every game is different and I really look forward to it each weekend.
"It's going to be a sad day when I have to hang up the boots."
Albury umpired cricket for a year before crossing to football.
"I went down there, started training and I found out my old Maths teacher was an umpire as well, which I never knew," Albury said.
"I never went back to cricket after that.
"I've had some terrific moments.
"Me and Tony Lade - who helps me in the kitchen on a Thursday night - we had a game up at Corryong, going back a few years, and as we were walking off the ground we got told 'piss off back to Melbourne' and we thought that was quite good.
"We turned around and said 'see you next week.'
"I've umpired a few ex-AFL players like Bernard Toohey when he came down, one of the Daniher brothers and I got to umpire Nick Winmar as well.
"Those guys were really good and I've done a couple of senior grand finals including one with my best mate, before he passed away."
For anyone thinking about becoming an umpire, Albury's message is clear.
"Just jump in and have a go," he said.
"You never know until you have a go and it's just fantastic.
"The guys down at our AFLNEB base in Albury are a great bunch of people.
"Girls are getting into it as well now and that's great.
"When I started, the culture was all male and you never even thought of a girl doing goal umpiring, central umpiring or running the boundary but to see the females take hold of the game is wonderful.
"For the youngsters coming into it, if they want to live the dream like Jacob Mollison did, getting to the big smoke and doing an AFL grand final, well, there's no reason why not."
Albury has taken charge of games in every local competition going, including some which no longer exist.
"The afternoon teas out in the old Coreen League left the Ovens and Murray for dead," he smiled.
"You go out into the bush and you're made to feel so welcome into their day.
"Whether you've done a terrible job or a good job, you sit back and have a beer after the game.
"It doesn't matter where I go or what game I do, it's like a grand final.
"These players are out there, playing to win and that's the way I've always looked at it."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.