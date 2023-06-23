The Border Mail
Home of Albury's Just Jeans and Level One Wine Bar sells for $1.55 million at auction

Beau Greenway
Beau Greenway
Updated June 23 2023 - 6:22pm, first published 5:00pm
Dixon Commercial Real Estate's Andrew Dixon and First National Commercial's William Bonnici sold properties on Friday, June 23. Pictures by Tara Trewhella and Mark Jesser
A two-storey retail property on Albury's main street, owned by the same family for around half a century, sold for more than $1.5 million at auction on Friday, June 23.

