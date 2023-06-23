Police release images following Telstra break-ins at multiple sites

Police have released security camera images as they continue to investigate break-ins targeting communication equipment.
The Eastern Hill Telstra tower site, and the company's Jelbart Road depot, have been targeted.
Rolls of cabling and other equipment, including batteries, have been stolen.
The phone tower site has been targeted multiple times, including on Sunday last weekend, and on June 6.
An image from the Jelbart Road site, near North Street, shows a man on a grey mountain bike with his face covered.
Two images from the phone tower appear to show a man rolling cable at the southern end of the property.
Another image shows a man with a distinctive black and white hoodie at a hole in the fence.
Police are investigating links between the various break-ins and similar incidents earlier in the year, including at Red Light Hill and a Wodonga site.
Anyone with information can call (02) 6023 9299 or 1800 333 000.
