Wodonga drug dealer forfeits $92,000, ordered to perform 100 hours of work

A drug dealer found with more than $92,000 in the bank and in cash has been ordered to perform community work.
Jason Pleming, 22, was arrested at a Primose Way home in Wodonga in May last year.
He told investigators he had been selling ice and marijuana.
Deposits ranged from $50 to $300 each.
The cash has been forfeited following Pleming's sentencing in the Wodonga Magistrates Court on Thursday.
He was ordered to perform 100 hours of community work as part of an 18 month corrections order.
Pleming had spent 24 days locked up following his arrest.
