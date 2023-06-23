THE Albury-Wodonga Bandits men will hope to keep a vital patch of form rolling when they host Bankstown at Lauren Jackson Sport Centre on Saturday night.
As they chase top-eight, the ninth-placed Bandits have won two of their past three with the loss a tight 12-point game against ladder leading Centre of Excellence.
Classy guard Lochlan Cummings hit 36 points and US import Jamir Coleman 28 with 16 boards in a strong win over Central Coast last week.
"Apart from the little blip against the COE guys we've been consistent with what we're trying to achieve defensively," coach Haydn Kirkwood said.
"And offence has just been ticking along with some of our scorers stepping up - with Cummings and Jamir Coleman doing their bit.
"Just like last week we need to take care of business.
"You gotta win them all to win the final, so our focus has been just to keep on winning."
I don't think it's anything we can't stop or that we haven't seen previously with other teams.- Bandits coach Haydn Kirkwood
Cummings is getting better every week after a midseason injury while US imports Coleman and Mike Parks continued to evolve within the side, the coach said.
But Albury-Wodonga will face a Bankstown unit which has added Hayden Blankley from the East Asia Super League since the sides' early-season encounter, which the Bandits won 95-81.
"He's one of their major threats. I don't think it's anything we can't stop or that we haven't seen previously with other teams," Kirkwood said.
Skipper Jacob Cincurak and Dylan Wilkie were also tracking nicely.
"We've got more than two or three threats; at any given time we can go five or six possible scorers," Kirkwood said.
IN THE NEWS:
Meanwhile, the women's game will be a similarly crunch encounter with the eighth-placed Bandits facing a 10th-placed Bankstown.
The women tip-off at 5pm and the men at 7pm.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.