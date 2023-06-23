The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Murray Bushrangers' national championships players set to be primed for Western Jets

JC
By John Conroy
Updated June 23 2023 - 5:16pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor O'Sullivan is coming off a dominant performance against WA.
Connor O'Sullivan is coming off a dominant performance against WA.

THE Bushrangers will be stacked with their top-end talent when they return to Wangaratta on Saturday for the first time since May 20.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

John Conroy

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.