THE Bushrangers will be stacked with their top-end talent when they return to Wangaratta on Saturday for the first time since May 20.
Four players will be coming off under-18 national championships games in Connor O'Sullivan and Phoenix Gothard (Allies) and Darcy Wilson and Coby James (Victoria Country).
Shepparton's Oscar Ryan (Vic Country) will miss with a shoulder injury.
"It's always nice to send them away for those opportunities; it's great to get them back as well," assistant coach Justin McMahon, who takes the reigns the next few weeks from Mark Brown, said.
Meanwhile, Lavington Panther Will Liersch - a speedy small defender - will get his first game for the side after overcoming some early-season injuries and putting in a good month on the track.
The Allies have been in red-hot form at the championships with two-from-two and a percentage of 218 with O'Sullivan (Albury Tigers) dominant in the side's flogging of WA a fortnight ago and Gothard (Albury Tigers) with a goal from each game.
O'Sullivan will slot back into centre-half-back and Gothard into a forward pocket.
"They're both in great form, Connor was among the Allies best and Phoenix had some great moments as well - he played his role really well," assistant coach Justin McMahon, who takes the reigns the next few weeks from Mark Brown, said.
IN THE NEWS:
Vic Country went down in their sole match so far to South Australia by 19 points but Darcy Wilson (Wangaratta) continued to prove his capability at the elite level and will slot into the onball division while James is at half-back.
The Bushies host rival finals aspirant the Western Jets who are coming off an upset 10-goal win against Eastern Ranges last outing.
"They're coming in really good form, it'll be a really good challenge for us," McMahon said.
McMahon said the home side would be undeterred if the rain persists.
"There will certainly be an adjustment, in mindset more than anything, but we've had a bit of experience with wet weather this year and we'll certainly be prepared for that," he said.
