Woman had wine for breakfast, sped through school zone, blew 0.260

By Myrtleford Court
June 25 2023 - 9:00am
Georgia Caroline Golden blew 0.260 at the Myrtleford Police Station after speeding through a school zone.
A drink-driver who sped through a school zone before failing to stop for police returned a massive reading after being intercepted.

