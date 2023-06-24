Woman had wine for breakfast, sped through school zone, blew 0.260

A drink-driver who sped through a school zone before failing to stop for police returned a massive reading after being intercepted.
The Myrtleford Magistrates Court heard Georgia Caroline Golden was lucky not to kill herself, or someone else, during the incident on February 8.
Police had been on O'Donnell Avenue when they spotted her vehicle travelling at about 60km/h in the 40km/h zone about 8.50am.
Golden was on her way to work and waved at police but didn't stop.
She continued for 700 metres as police tried to pull her over, before eventually parking near a bakery.
She was spoken to and a test at the Myrtleford station at 9.41am returned a reading of 0.260 - more than five times the legal limit.
Golden's licence was suspended on the spot and her car impounded at a cost of $2355.
She told police she had consumed two bottles of wine the night before and a full glass in the morning before driving.
"I had no idea I was still that drunk," she said.
"My liver doesn't work that well."
Lawyer Steven Sartori said his client genuinely didn't realise she was over the limit, while magistrate Ian Watkins noted her alcohol level was close to the point at which some people had died of alcohol poisoning.
Mr Watkins said the incident could easily have added to the road toll.
The 32-year-old has since taken steps to address her drinking problem.
"This has been a real eye opener," Mr Sartori said.
"She immediately took steps afterwards ... to do something about it."
Golden has been studying for a healthcare career, which has now been put on hold.
The court heard she hadn't been in trouble with the law before, with Mr Sartori seeking a non-conviction.
Mr Watkins banned Golden from driving for two years and ordered she pay $800 as part of a good behaviour bond.
She must continue to attend Alcoholics Anonymous.
He did not impose a conviction due to her lack of priors and steps she has taken to address her drinking.
