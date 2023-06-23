The Border Mail
BRAG says small V/Line fare hike will have little affect on train patronage

By Ted Howes
Updated June 23 2023 - 5:18pm, first published 2:50pm
Border Rail Action Group representative John Dunstan says it's still time to keep lobbying for increased seating capacity on the Albury-Melbourne rail route. Picture by James Wiltshire
A V/Line fare increase flagged on Friday will be "of little significance" and not result in diminished patronage of the Albury-Melbourne route, the Border Rail Action Group says.

