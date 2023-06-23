A V/Line fare increase flagged on Friday will be "of little significance" and not result in diminished patronage of the Albury-Melbourne route, the Border Rail Action Group says.
BRAG representative John Dunstan said his group would continue to lobby V/Line to increase the capacity of trains travelling the route.
On Friday, the Victorian government came under fire after it announced an 8.7 per cent hike in Myki and V/Line rail fares, with the state opposition saying it would hit household budgets in cities and regions.
From July 1, V/Line fares from Albury to Melbourne will rise from $9.20 to $10 on weekdays and jump from $6.70 to $7.20 on weekends.
"I don't see it making any difference in terms of being overwhelmed by the demand since the fares were capped last March," Mr Dunstan said.
"BRAG will still be lobbying the Victorian government to provide increased seating capacity each day on the line between Albury and Melbourne.
"The fare increase is very small so the demand for the services will certainly still stay up there."
Energy Minister Lily D'Ambrosio, asked about the fare hike on Friday, defended the move.
"Passengers travelling from Albury-Wodonga to Melbourne will still save about $40 on a single one-way trip, or a return face is saving you $80," she said.
