Brodie A'Vard 'hotly contesting' assault related charges in court

By Myrtleford Court
Updated June 23 2023 - 4:35pm, first published 4:10pm
Brodie A'Vard's assault matter will return to court in Myrtleford in August.
A man will return to court in August as he faces four charges related to an alleged assault.

