Brodie A'Vard 'hotly contesting' assault related charges in court

A man will return to court in August as he faces four charges related to an alleged assault.
Wodonga man Brodie A'Vard, was charged in February this year after an incident 12 months earlier.
It's believed the charges of affray, recklessly causing injury, unlawful assault, and unlawful assault in company with another, stem from an incident at a Bright pub.
The offending allegedly occurred on February 12, 2022, with charges filed at Myrtleford on February 3 this year.
Police had been called to the Alpine Hotel on February 12 of 2022.
At the time, police said a fight involving up to 10 people had broken out, and had involved local residents and visitors.
The 33-year-old's lawyer, Geoff Clancy, told the Myrtleford Magistrates Court on Friday the charges were "hotly contested".
Charge sheets note the case was first before the court in April.
Friday's matter only involved a brief mention, with the case to return to Myrtleford court on August 11.
