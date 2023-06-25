Man linked to North East murder is keen to resolve other charges

A man serving time for murder has returned to court on other charges.
Ricky John Williams appeared in the Myrtleford Magistrates Court on a video link from jail in Barwon on Friday.
Williams is serving an 18 year sentence for murdering Carmen Niklaus in 2021.
Lawyer Geoff Clancy said the charges were linked with the incident and his client was keen to resolve the matter.
Details of the charges were not aired.
The case will return to Wangaratta court on July 7.
