Passengers stranded at Melbourne after flight to Albury cancelled

A Qantas flight from Melbourne to Albury was cancelled on Thursday night, leaving passengers with the choice of flying the next day, or travelling by bus or rail.
The cancellation of Flight QF2046 at Melbourne on June 22, which drew ire on a social media website, was "due to a mechanical issue", the airline said.
"We had to cancel our Melbourne to Albury service last night after the aircraft that was due to operate the service had a mechanical issue earlier in the afternoon while in Mildura," a Qantas spokesman said.
"All passengers in Melbourne were offered meal vouchers, accommodation and the option to travel to Albury via bus, train or flight to Albury via Sydney this morning.
"We apologise to our customers for the disruption however we will always put safety before schedule."
