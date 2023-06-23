The Border Mail
Qantas blames mechanical issue for Albury-Melbourne flight cancellation

By Ted Howes
June 23 2023 - 6:25pm
Passengers stranded at Melbourne after flight to Albury cancelled

A Qantas flight from Melbourne to Albury was cancelled on Thursday night, leaving passengers with the choice of flying the next day, or travelling by bus or rail.

