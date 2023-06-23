Despite concerns from neighbouring councils pushing for a new single-site hospital, "many" of the almost 1000 people involved in community consultation have expressed support for an upgrade to Albury hospital.
Albury Wodonga Health capital redevelopment director Susan Medlin said "planning is well under way to enable construction to start next year" for a $558 million redevelopment of the existing hospital.
Ms Medlin said the master plan, due to be completed "in the coming months", was the next step.
"NSW Health Infrastructure continues to work closely with Albury Wodonga Health, hospital staff, advocacy groups and key stakeholders including Wodonga and Albury councils, to best inform the master-planning process," she said.
Location, car parking, design and education opportunities were among the items queried in regards to the redevelopment.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.