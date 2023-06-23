The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury hospital redevelopment supported in community consultation phase

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated June 23 2023 - 6:12pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury Wodonga Health capital redevelopment director Susan Medlin says strong support has been received for a redevelopment of Albury hospital. Picture by James Wiltshire
Albury Wodonga Health capital redevelopment director Susan Medlin says strong support has been received for a redevelopment of Albury hospital. Picture by James Wiltshire

Despite concerns from neighbouring councils pushing for a new single-site hospital, "many" of the almost 1000 people involved in community consultation have expressed support for an upgrade to Albury hospital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.