International stars and local legends were honoured on Saturday night when the Albury-Wodonga Football Association threw open the doors to its Hall of Fame.
A total of 24 men and women became the first inductees as the great and the good of the football community gathered at the Commercial Club in Albury to celebrate AWFA's 50th anniversary.
Socceroos Archie Thompson and Josh Kennedy were among those inducted, alongside Matildas Amy Chapman and Angela Iannotta.
Thompson, who still holds the world record for most goals scored in an international match - 13 against American Samoa in 2002 - began his junior career at Twin City Wanderers before later representing St Pats, Albury Hotspurs and Albury United.
He won 54 caps for Australia and went to the World Cup, as did former Twin City and Boomers player Kennedy.
Kennedy's goal against Iraq sent the Socceroos to the 2014 World Cup finals in Brazil.
Go back to 1995, though, and it was Iannotta who scored Australia's first ever World Cup finals goal, against China, at the women's tournament in Sweden.
That came after she started playing locally for Melrose Park Rangers, Albury City and Albury United.
Chapman, who helped Albury Hotspurs to the league-and-cup double when she was only 15, went on to win 20 caps for the Matildas in a career which took her to Canberra United, Brisbane Roar and the Los Angeles Strikers.
Bill Luders and Hans Laramee, who were both instrumental in the formation of AWFA in 1973, were also inducted into the Hall of Fame, while Albury City founding member Nick Andronicos was another from the early days to be recognised as part of the anniversary celebrations.
More than one of Andronicos' fellow inductees hailed him as one of the association's greatest ever players.
Carlo Villani, Cobb Millyn, David Pye, Franco Bertazzo, Ian Belgre, Ivan Janissen, Jennifer Barlow, John De Luca, Mark Leman, Sal Verde, Sam Sgarioto, Scott Kidd, Sheena Storrie, Steve Hayes, Tony Barlow, Vince Pica and Wayne Fraser were also inducted.
More to follow.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.