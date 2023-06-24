Jason Akermanis' cameo for Wahgunyah ended in defeat on Saturday.
The 2001 Brownlow medallist, 46, flew in from Brisbane on the morning of the game to make a special one-off appearance for the Lions, who had lost their previous 31 matches in the Tallangatta & District League.
Visitors Thurgoona arrived to find themselves up against not just Akermanis but a home team full of late inclusions, yet managed to prevail by 14.14 (98) to 11.4 (70) having led by just five points at the final break.
The Bulldogs had been preparing to face Akermanis all week, after the story broke on Monday, but they would not have been expecting to take on former Brisbane and Gold Coast star Jared Brennan as well as the No.2 draft pick from 2010, Harley Bennell.
Brennan played 173 AFL games and more recently turned out for Henty in the Hume League, while ex-Gold Coast, Fremantle and Melbourne player Bennell helped Wodonga Raiders to their first win of the season in the Ovens and Murray two weeks ago.
Lochie Conboy and Yarrawonga duo Ned Harvey and Jacob Bartlett also returned to help their former club on a huge day for the Lions, with Beau Connell also named.
Bennell showed his class with four goals and Brennan also had flashes of brilliance although Akermanis, while he finished with two goals, had a quiet afternoon in the forward line.
The first quarter was a see-saw affair, Bennell booting two majors including a magical snap from near the boundary as Wahgunyah, with the breeze behind them, went in leading by two points thanks to a Bartlett goal after the siren.
Jake Bruce kicked two goals for Thurgoona but was then forced out of the game with a hamstring injury.
For the Bulldogs, 16-year-old Cody Spencer began his senior debut in confident fashion, kicking an early goal and building on that throughout the game.
Thurgoona kept the Lions goalless in the second term and opened up a 21-point margin by kicking 4.2 themselves.
Ben Ratcliffe and Bennell goaled early in the third to get the home crowd up and about but when the Bulldogs replied with a quickfire double courtesy of Jarrem Toon and Matt Howard, it seemed the visitors were taking control.
But, to their credit, Wahgunyah kept fighting and two goals from Akermanis late in the term ignited the contest and set up an intriguing finale.
Thurgoona knew they needed a win to keep their finals hopes alive and they put the game to bed by slotting the next four goals as the Lions struggled to get out of their defensive half.
Toon, Nathan Cook, Robert Landman and Charlie Williams put the game out of Wahgunyah's reach before Bennell booted the final goal of the day to bring one final cheer from a bumper home crowd.
