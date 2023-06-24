Funeral send off for late teenager Ella Ball following tragic crash

A teenager whose life was cut short in a tragic crash will be farewelled at a funeral service next week.
Ella Ball, 16, died following a collision at Thurgoona on May 20 that left her sister and father injured.
A memorial will be held for the late teenager at the John Hossack Funeral Services' Hume Chapel on Wilson Street in Albury.
The service begins at 1.30pm on Friday.
About $15,000 was generated in the first 24 hours of the site launching.
There have been 270 donations made through the site, including two donations of $1000, a $650 donation and several $500 offerings.
Ella, who was educated at the Lavington East Public School and Murray High School, has been remembered for her artistic talents following her passing.
