Drunk woman broke into neighbours' home on Christmas Eve

A woman with an appeal pending for an arson attack at a Porepunkah home has admitted to a string of drunken offences, including a Christmas burglary.
Jesslyn Ellis was so drunk, she spilt wine through her neighbours' Service Street house in the early hours of December 24 last year.
People were asleep at the house when she knocked over two photo frames, chairs and a glass bowl with candy canes.
She stole a woman's leather handbag and used a credit card inside to order Woolworths groceries to her nearby home.
Two Xbox controllers were also stolen.
Police attended her house later on Christmas Eve and recovered the stolen goods and spotted Ellis cancelling the online order.
"I just don't think about my actions," she told investigators.
Ellis also targeted a rural Meyland Road home in the town in April this year.
The victim discovered meat, wine, protein powder, medication, toys, and an Xbox missing on April 10.
Ellis was easily identifiable as the culprit as she left her bank cards and other cards behind.
The victim confronted her the next day and she admitted to her offending and returned the stolen items.
IN THE NEWS:
She told police she had been drinking at the town's pub before the burglary and was too drunk to remember the break-in, which was likely in search of alcohol.
Ellis was jailed for five months last year on charges including arson, but was released pending appeal, which is listed in the County Court on July 31.
Lawyer Martin Amad said his client was no longer drinking "to avoid doing stupid things she can't remember".
"If you look at this offending, it doesn't make any sense other than alcohol consumption," he said.
He said his client the break-in at her neighbours' home was "just nonsensical and bound to be detected" and the later break-in was "ridiculous".
Ellis will be sentenced in the Wangaratta Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.