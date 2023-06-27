The Border Mail
Drunk woman broke into neighbours' home on Christmas Eve

By Myrtleford Court
June 28 2023 - 8:00am
Jesslyn Ellis.
A woman with an appeal pending for an arson attack at a Porepunkah home has admitted to a string of drunken offences, including a Christmas burglary.

