Springdale Heights home on big block hits more than $1.2m at auction

A lifestyle property has sold for more than $1.2 million during a weekend auction.
The four-bedroom home on an acre block at Springdale Heights had an opening bid of $1 million on Saturday afternoon.
The property, which is on Bond Street at the Ettamogah Rise estate, had five registered bidders.
The home was built in the past three years and features a pool, walk-in pantry, and a large amount of living space.
The new owners are moving to the area from Queanbeyan.
Agent Nicholas Clark said it was a "beautiful home".
"It's on an acre block," he said.
"There's a mixture of houses in there, with block sizes from 1500 square metres to one acre, so there are a lot of lifestyle properties.
"There was some good competition at the auction and it sold within expectations."
In other auction news, a Regina Avenue property failed to attract its third owner in three years.
The house has previously sold for $663,000 last June and $449,000 in November 2020.
It has been renovated but did not attract a bid on Saturday.
It features a modern kitchen, pool, four bedrooms, and is on a large block.
About 15 people attended the auction but no offers were made.
A home on Amatex Street in East Albury also passed in after a $650,000 vendor bid.
The older home, off Schubach Street, last sold for $318,000 in 2014 - less than half of Saturday's bid.
The three-bedroom home has views towards central Albury, and established garden, timber flooring and a shed.
Agents say there has been a recent shift towards people negotiating prices after auction rather than making bids.
