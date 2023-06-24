The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Passionate Lavington club man Col Donnolley immortalised with stand

By Blair Thomson
Updated June 24 2023 - 5:32pm, first published 5:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Col Donnolley's son Paul, mayor Kylie King and family friend Happy Wetmore at the at the unveiling of the new stand on Saturday. Mr Donnolley has been remembered as a passionate Lavington club member. Picture by Tara Trewhella
Col Donnolley's son Paul, mayor Kylie King and family friend Happy Wetmore at the at the unveiling of the new stand on Saturday. Mr Donnolley has been remembered as a passionate Lavington club member. Picture by Tara Trewhella

A man hailed as a visionary for the Lavington Football Club has been honoured with a stand in his name.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.