Passionate Lavington club man Col Donnolley immortalised with stand

A man hailed as a visionary for the Lavington Football Club has been honoured with a stand in his name.
A large number of family members attended the sports ground on Saturday as the CT Donnelly Stand was unveiled in memory of Col Donnelly.
The late man helped drive the club forward when he joined in 1958, including a 17 year stint as president.
Friend Happy Wetmore said Mr Donnelly helped create the now demolished venue near the sports ground, which was a hugely popular venue in its day, and had pushed ahead with expanding the organisation.
He said Mr Donnelly never took no for an answer.
"He meant everything to the club," Mr Wetmore said.
"He took it from a tin and brick shed on Urana Road to being one of the best licenced sports clubs in NSW," he said.
"He helped create one of the greatest sports and cycling carnivals in the world.
"His vision was 60 or 70 years ahead of everyone else - he was a visionary.
"He put his whole life behind it, him and his wife Ivy."
Mr Donnelly was also the founding secretary of the Albury Cycling Club.
He helped bring other sports to the Lavington club, including basketball, netball, bowls, squash, snooker and darts.
The new section of the grandstand is part of the $20 million redevelopment of the site.
Mr Wetmore said he had been pushing for more than two years for Mr Donnelly, who passed away in 2009 and the age of 90, to be immortalised through the naming.
"His family are very happy - it's great for everyone to get back together," he said of Saturday's unveiling.
