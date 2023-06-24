Foul play not suspected after man's body found on Albury street

Police don't suspect any foul play after a man was found dead on an Albury street on Saturday.
The man's body was discovered on Stanley Street about 10.50am.
He is believed to have suffered a medical issue.
Police and Albury and Border Rescue Squad volunteers attended the scene.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
