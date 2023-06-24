The Border Mail
Foul play not suspected after man's body found on Albury street

Updated June 24 2023 - 6:11pm, first published 6:00pm
The man's body was found on a footpath on Stanley Street on Saturday.
Police don't suspect any foul play after a man was found dead on an Albury street on Saturday.

