ROUND 10
FOOTBALL
Lavington 16.7 (103) def Myrtleford 3.6 (24)
ROUND 10
Osborne 20.7 (127) def Lockhart 10.11 (71)
Bill. Crows 6.9 (45) lost to Henty 7.11 (53)
Jindera 14.8 (92) def RWW Giants 11.7 (73)
Holbrook 9.9 (63) def CDHBU 6.2 (38)
Howlong 21.9 (135) def Magpies 0.2 (2)
Brock-Burrum 8.15 (63) def Culcairn 4.5 (29)
ROUND 11
Tallangatta 10.5 (65) lost to Dederang-MB 11.5 (71)
Yackandandah 36.29 (245) def Wod. Saints 2.0 (12)
Kiewa-SC 26.19 (175) def Rutherglen 1.2 (8)
Wahgunyah 11.4 (70) lost to Thurgoona 14.14 (98)
ROUND 8
Cudgewa 35.15 (225) def Corryong 3.4 (22)
Tumbarumba 7.17 (59) def Bullioh 8.9 (57)
