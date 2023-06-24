The Border Mail
Lavington hammers Myrtleford by 79 points in Ovens and Murray football

By Andrew Moir
Updated June 24 2023 - 11:13pm, first published 6:51pm
Lavington's Shaun Driscoll looks for support with the Saints' Brody Ricardi in pursuit on Saturday. Driscoll was superb. Picture by Tara Trewhella
Lavington posted its first positive goalkicking result and boosted its percentage by almost 14 with a 79-point hiding of an undermanned Myrtleford in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.

