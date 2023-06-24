Lavington posted its first positive goalkicking result and boosted its percentage by almost 14 with a 79-point hiding of an undermanned Myrtleford in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
The Panthers entered the second half of the season without one performance where it kicked more goals than behinds, clocking up 71.104 over the first nine rounds.
However, the home team moved to within a win of the top five with a 16.7 (103) to 3.6 (24) caning.
"It was pleasing to actually get in front on the goalkicking side," coach Adam Schneider said.
But the Panthers' accuracy wasn't the most positive aspect.
"That's just a result of the way we went about it," Schneider offered.
"It was a four quarter effort, our ball movement was good, we got the ball into our big forward guys down there, who did some damage for us.
"If you have weight of numbers on your side (playing well), it generally gives you the best chance of getting a result, thought today we had close to 22 players who contributed."
Interleague player Jack Driscoll was the leading goalkicker with three, fellow big man Tim Hanna booted a double, while veteran Luke Garland and midfielders Billy Glanvill and Ewan Macklinlay also chipped in with two apiece.
"Shaun Driscoll was outstanding for us, Tim Hanna and Jack Driscoll were very good, I thought Jono Spina was outstanding on (Ryley) Sharp, who we rate very highly," Schneider added.
Sharp was forced into the ruck late in the second quarter to make an impact as Spina blanketed him, with the big Saints' co-captain only taking his first mark after five minutes in the final quarter and 85m from goal, while he remained goalless.
The first quarter was a poor advertisement for the league with the first major after 21 minutes with Mackinlay nailing a set shot from 40m.
Garland, Shaun Driscoll and Mackinlay then combined to set up Hanna for what proved the second and final goal of the first term.
And the match was decided when Lavington won the first three centre clearances of the second and kicked three goals in three minutes.
During that burst, forward Myles Aalbers suffered a cut around the eye and was forced off for the match.
Half-back Jack Harland was impressive, rounding out his 23 touches with a trademark bomb from 52m late in the game.
Myrtleford's Elijah Wales was superb in the first half and his recent resurgence from hamstring issues had been a positive, but as he took a mark in the third quarter, he grabbed his left hamstring, placed the ball down and limped off.
