Jindera regained its mojo to inflict a hard fought 19-point win over Rand-Walbundrie-Walla at Jindera on Saturday.
Yet to claim a top-six scalp this season, the Bulldogs finally broke the duck against the Giants after booting three goals to one in the final term to prevail 14.8 (92) to 11.7 (73).
It was a timely win for the Bulldogs who would have slipped outside the top-six if they had lost against the Giants who were able to upset reigning premier Holbrook last weekend.
Coach Andrew Wilson was quick to label the victory as the club's most significant so far this season.
"It was a satisfying win that we were forced to earn," Wilson said.
"We knew the opposition had been in super form recently and was full of confidence after their big win over Holbrook the previous week.
"They are a young and exciting side who likes to take risks, so we knew we would have to be somewhere near our best to beat them.
"It's no secret our recent form has been fairly scratchy and we survived a scare from Murray Magpies last week.
"To the players credit, they haven't shied away from that and have been working hard on the track to try and turn our form around.
"I thought we ticked a lot of boxes today and there is nothing like a win against a finals contender to get the excitement and energy back within the group."
The Giants got first use of what would prove to be the scoring end and kicked towards the Albury end.
The two sides went goal for goal early before Ashton Talbot, Mitch Thomas and Dan Lieschke goalled in quick succession late in the term to hand the visitors an 11-point buffer at the first break.
Bulldogs spearhead Trent Castles got off the leash during the second-quarter as he booted five of his side's seven goals for the term.
Castles was simply too big and too strong for his direct opponent in one-on-one contests and gave a timely reminder of how damaging he can be.
The classy forward had six goals at the half-time break as the Bulldogs held a commanding five goal lead.
With the game slipping away from the Giants, a ten minute burst of individual brilliance by young gun Nathan Wardius helped get his side back in the contest.
Wardius booted two goals and dished another off to Jai Green before Mitch Thomas and Jack Kotzur also goalled to level the scores.
Jindera were able to score late in the term and head to the three-quarter-time huddle with a seven point break.
The Giants got the first goal of the last term before Castles booted his seventh to help regain the lead.
The Bulldogs kicked the final two goals of the match, including a classy snap from the boundary line from Sam Crawshaw to eventually win by 18 points.
MORE TO COME
