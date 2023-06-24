The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Jindera spearhead Trent Castles boots seven goals in Jindera's timely win over RWW Giants

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated June 24 2023 - 7:42pm, first published 7:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jindera's Kris Holman gets a kick away on his trusty left boot. Picture Tara Trewhella
Jindera's Kris Holman gets a kick away on his trusty left boot. Picture Tara Trewhella

Jindera regained its mojo to inflict a hard fought 19-point win over Rand-Walbundrie-Walla at Jindera on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.