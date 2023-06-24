Myrtleford battled a worrying injury run around the loss to Lavington in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, June 24.
The league's smallest town is the least equipped to handle injuries, with last year's best and fairest runner-up Simon Curtis and Levi Young forced out before the game.
The pair is expected to face Albury next Saturday, July 1, but the team's best player in the first half Elijah Wales certainly won't after yet another hamstring injury.
The Saints also had two players suffer shoulder injuries in reserves.
"The injuries to Simon and Levi allowed Jye Gribbin, who's been in our program for three years, to make his senior debut, along with big Toby Cossor," coach Craig Millar said.
"We're just not doing what we need to do for long enough and until we do that we're going to have some inconsistent results."
Lavington boosted its percentage from 94.81 to 105.58 and given how tight it is for top five spots, teams will be targeting a percentage boost against the Saints.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.