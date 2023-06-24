A famous Temora rugby league surname pipped Albury Thunder in a classic clash in Group Nine rugby league on Saturday, June 24.
Billy Reardon scored the match-winner with just minutes left in a pulsating 30-24 home win.
Steve Reardon played 163 first grade games for Canterbury between 1991-2003.
"Everyone had a red-hot crack, (coach) Justin (Carney) said to the boys after the game, 'why so down in the mouth boys? You had a red-hot go'," proud stalwart Rick O'Connell offered.
The visitors opened the scoring after five minutes through Jackins Olam, but the Dragons carried an 18-6 lead to half-time.
The rugged Olam scored his second try early in the second half, but the Dragons pushed the lead to 12 points with 22 minutes left.
Shamara Brooks reduced the deficit six minutes later and then Marama Reti levelled the scores with eight minutes left.
However, Reardon's try ended the fightback.
Thunder's Clayton Couley was outstanding at lock and Ty Fletcher strong at fullback.
