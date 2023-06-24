Lavington took a step closer to finals with a crucial win over top-five rivals Myrtleford on Saturday.
Having lost the reverse fixture in round one, the Panthers made amends with a hard-fought 49-45 victory at Lavington Sports Ground.
The win moves fifth-placed Lavington a win clear of Albury and level on points with the Saints at a pivotal stage of the season.
A game of momentum swings saw the Panthers make a flying start before Myrtleford threw everything at them late on.
"Myrtleford are a really good side with some fantastic players so we knew they'd come back hard at us," Lavington coach Linda Charlton said.
"We put a lot of work into making sure we went out there and played with intensity and we focused on doing the basics really well.
"We'd had a couple of losses so I really credit the leaders at the club - Sarah Meredith and Maddi Lloyd - because we started looking at what we'd been doing and the response from all our players after that has just been to work harder and harder.
"I think that really shone on court; when you put the effort in at training, it comes out on game day."
Tayla Furborough again showed her defensive quality for Lavington, while Liv Sanson continued her impressive season in goal-attack.
But the day's most fascinating match-up came in the goal circle, where fit-again Panthers shooter Christine Oguche battled two-time Toni Wilson medallist Sophie Hanrahan.
Both players are on the books of Victorian Netball League club City West Falcons and the return of 196cm Oguche was a huge boost for Lavington.
"Sophie on Christine was such a high-quality match-up," Charlton said.
"They're both great players so it was exciting to watch and it was great for us to have Chris back.
"Her knee held up alright and we have a week off now which will do her good.
"I still don't think she's 100 percent but credit to the player that she is that she still did really well out there.
"We are a pretty resilient side.
"We've had a lot thrown at us this year with various injuries and people being away and that's a risky time as a side because people can turn on each other or point fingers but that hasn't happened at all.
"The response has been to up the work rate and that's a credit to the players and the hard work they put in."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.