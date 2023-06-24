A disqualified driver has been picked up for drink driving twice within five hours in Wodonga on Saturday, June 24.
Victoria Police said the Lavington driver's car was impounded for 30 days and he is expected to be summonsed in relation to both incidents.
"Officers first spotted the driver in a minivan without headlights in Hovell Street on Saturday, June 24, about 12.10am," Sergeant Julie-Anne Newman said.
"The driver of the van also ran a red light in nearby High Street before he was intercepted.
"The 21-year-old driver, who was disqualified from driving, returned a positive breath test.
"A subsequent evidentiary breath test returned a reading of .102."
IN THE NEWS:
About 4.30am, another Wodonga unit was patrolling when officers noticed a black Holden Barina without headlights on Havelock Street.
"Officers were surprised when they found the same driver behind the wheel," Sergeant Newman said.
"The Lavington man returned a positive breath test before furnishing a second evidentiary breath test result of .067.
"The man's vehicle was impounded for 30 days.
"It is expected the man will be summonsed in relation to both incidents and will face charges including disqualified driving, drink driving and disobeying a red light."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.