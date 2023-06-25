The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Tallangatta's top-five hopes damaged by home defeat to Dederang-Mt Beauty

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated June 25 2023 - 10:41am, first published 10:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cody Hewat kicked three goals in the Bombers' narrow win over Tallangatta. Picture by Mark Jesser
Cody Hewat kicked three goals in the Bombers' narrow win over Tallangatta. Picture by Mark Jesser

The race to make finals in the TDFL was blown wide open on Saturday when Dederang-Mt Beauty snared a priceless win away to Tallangatta.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.