The race to make finals in the TDFL was blown wide open on Saturday when Dederang-Mt Beauty snared a priceless win away to Tallangatta.
Having trailed by 27 points at quarter-time, the Bombers booted five goals to one in the second term to get themselves back within a kick at the main break.
It was a real arm wrestle thereafter, with the visitors prevailing by 11.5 (71) to 10.5 (65) in a thrilling finish.
Cody Hewat led the way with three goals and there were two each for Matthew Lee and coach Damien Jones.
While the top four looks set, the next five sides - including the Bombers - are separated by just two wins.
Tallangatta have been leapfrogged by Thurgoona.
Kiewa-Sandy Creek maintained their 100 percent record at the top with a 167-point beating of Rutherglen, with Mitchell Paton kicking nine goals.
Yackandandah and Beechworth both won comfortably but premiers Chiltern were run close by fifth-placed Barnawartha at home.
