A motion to pass Indigo Shire's 2023-24 budget, which includes a rates increase of 3.5 per cent, will go before councillors at Tuesday night's council meeting.
The council will be asked to endorse any recommended changes to the budget or actions as a result of 31 submissions to the draft received in the past month.
In a preamble, mayor Sophie Price and chief executive officer Trevor Ierino said while the budget - with a proposed capital works spend of $17.6 million - was "tight", it presented a "break-even result".
The works budget includes $6.2 million to complete projects already approved in previous years' budgets and $11.4 million of new projects.
The council said feedback to the draft was similar to that received last year with a strong focus on "getting back to basics", which was reflected in this month's submissions.
One submission, from someone who apologised for not spending much time perusing the draft as they were travelling to Europe, questioned the need for mountain bike tracks.
But a "lack of community consultation" was a recurring theme in the submissions.
"The good citizens of Indigo Shire Council are entitled to wonder why council bothers to go through the same process year after year of pretending to consult with the community about its budget when councillors and bureaucrats ignore anything that they don't wish to hear," one said.
"Why does Indigo Shire Council persist with the charade of seeking community input into the development of its draft budgets?" another asked. Another said: "The focus at this time should be on the basic needs of residents rather than on entertainment or attracting visitors."
One submission said: "Emphasis seems to be heavily on tourism and sports activities at the expense of other areas."
IN THE NEWS:
Others said public security cameras would be a valuable addition to the shire's security, one called for improvement to public toilets, and another said the draft failed to identify expenditure to construct new footpaths across the shire.
"Are you sufficiently getting "back to basics" as per the survey feedback?" asked one submitter.
Also to be considered at Tuesday night's meeting will be the Chiltern Destination Playspace design, and a report on the shire's swimming pools.
CCTV camera plans may also be raised after a request to explore the option of installing them in the shire was unsuccessful at last month's council meeting.
