Barnawartha kept the pressure on the top five with a thrilling comeback win over Chiltern in Tallangatta and District netball on Saturday, June 24.
After a relatively even first quarter, Chiltern jumped to a nine-goal lead at half-time.
However, the visitors rallied with a 19-10 third term to have the teams level.
And with Tara Maybury nailing 30 goals and Demii Morey chipping in with 18, the Tigers were able to post a stunning 55-53 win.
The home side's Zoe Rae posted 30 goals.
The Tigers are now within two points of the top five.
Meanwhile, Tallangatta missed an opportunity to maintain a six-point buffer with a 40-37 loss to Dederang-Mount Beauty.
The home team had an eight-goal break at half-time, but the Bombers outscored it 27-16 to also move within two points of fifth-placed Tallangatta.
The Bombers' Alysha de Koeyer nabbed 25 goals, while Hannah Pole shot 27 for the Hoppers, with team-mates Heidi Collins and Renee Page featuring.
The other four games were lopsided.
Yackandandah hammered Wodonga Saints 92-33 as Jess Garland posted 56 goals.
Belle Morrow and Claudia McKimmie were in fine form, while Danielle Walsh shot 17 goals for the visitors.
Kiewa-Sandy Creek's Rebecca Evans landed 48 goals in the 70-11 win over Rutherglen, with Narelle Taylor and Georgie Attree outstanding for the Hawks, while Lexie Shannon was the visitors' best.
Thurgoona's Sharla Sutcliffe starred in the 74-33 win over Wahgunyah, while Mitta United toppled Beechworth 67-27.
