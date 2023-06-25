The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Barnawartha pips Chiltern in Tallangatta and District netball

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated June 25 2023 - 11:46am, first published 11:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Barnawartha's Tara Maybury has proved a strong force in attack this season and shot 30 goals in the team's thrilling two-goal win over top five outfit Chiltern on Saturday.
Barnawartha's Tara Maybury has proved a strong force in attack this season and shot 30 goals in the team's thrilling two-goal win over top five outfit Chiltern on Saturday.

Barnawartha kept the pressure on the top five with a thrilling comeback win over Chiltern in Tallangatta and District netball on Saturday, June 24.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.