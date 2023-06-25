The Border Mail
Corryong to host 2023 North East Emergency Expo after recent fires and floods

Beau Greenway
Beau Greenway
June 26 2023 - 3:00am
St John Ambulance's Yvonne Berrie, SES community resilience co-ordinator Tarryn Firman and North East Emergency Action Group president Carina Newton prepare for the emergency expo. Picture by Tara Trewhella
The Upper Murray has been devastated by fires and floods in the past three years, and a biennial event aims to provide more awareness of emergency services.

