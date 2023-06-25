The Upper Murray has been devastated by fires and floods in the past three years, and a biennial event aims to provide more awareness of emergency services.
Corryong has been announced as the host of the fourth North East Emergency Expo, to be staged in October by North East Emergency Action Group, with a focus on providing the community skills and resources to know where to turn before, during and after an emergency.
More than 50 services are expected to attend this year.
"It's not just about natural disasters, it could be medical or financial. A farmer might need some hay, or it could be to highlight hospital or mental health services available to people," NEEAG president Carina Newton said.
"It's not just the emergency services, it's all those other services that help out during and after an emergency.
"There will be a bit of an emphasis on mental health as well because Corryong has gone through a few suicides."
The event started at Whorouly in 2016 and has been to Moyhu (2018) and Nagambie (2021).
Ms Newton said CFA crews would perform a live fire demonstration and there would be opportunities for attendees to get involved in hands-on activities.
"After the expo at Whorouly, they had major flooding. We had a game showing everyday objects to use around the home in a first aid situation. After attending the expo, a child put their brother on a blanket and dragged them out of danger."
Wodonga-based SES Victoria community resilience coordinator Tarryn Firman said services were struggling for volunteers, particularly in the Upper Murray.
"The members that they do have up there are so dedicated to what they do and so passionate about their community, hence why this expo is great because we get to share with others what they do and inspire them to get involved," she said.
"SES up there has got five members at the moment. I know CFA are a little bit healthier, but they are also struggling to find new recruits and Ambulance Victoria is another really significant service up there that needs assistance.
"We all do different things that are really important in the community, so it's really vital that we continue the services up there and not have to rely on Tallangatta and Wodonga to go up there."
Ms Newton said a fundraiser would also take place as part of the expo, with all proceeds donated back to the Corryong community to support emergency-related equipment or services.
The expo will be held at Corryong Recreation Reserve on Saturday, October 14, from 10am to 3pm.
For more information, visit the NEEAG website or email expo@neeag.org.au.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.