Reigning premier Holbrook rebounded strongly from last weekend's loss to notch a 25-point victory over CDHBU at Holbrook on Saturday.
The Brookers had their colours lowered by the Giants the previous week but were able to boot three goals to one in the final term against the Power to emerge with a 9.9 (63) to 6.2 (38) win.
Both sides were missing some quality players with Brookers coach Matt Sharp coaching from the sidelines with Luke Gestier (hamstring), Michael Rampal (jaw) and Brad Carman (overseas) also absent.
The Power were without dual best and fairest Cal Butler (overseas) and goalsneak Corey Smith (knee).
Sharp said it was a relief to emerge with the four points in a slogfest and the worst conditions of the season so far.
"It was obviously a wet week and after a few matches before the seniors the ground was fairly chopped up," Sharp said.
"It was a hard-fought win and I'm pretty sure CDHBU had a few blokes back from the week before.
"They have got some good sized bodies around the ball and I thought were a physical side and strong around the contest.
"We had a few injuries but we are fortunate we have got some depth at the club and one bloke goes out and another comes in.
"The blokes that come in are expected to play their role."
Rebounding defender Raven Jolliffe enhanced his Azzi medal chances with another best on ground display.
He received plenty of support from Jayden Hucker, Cooper Walsh, Andy Wettenhall, Brock Knights and Michael Oates.
Assistant co-coach Andrew Mackinlay booted five goals playing predominantly out of the goal square in the absence of Gestier.
Prized Power recruit Rohan Heasley was the visitors best.
Sharp said he was pleased with the response after the Giants were able to spring one of the biggest upsets of the season the previous round.
"We were simply outperformed by the Giants the previous week," Sharp said.
"We are not hiding from that and we just had to regroup as quickly as possible.
"There are a few blokes playing in new roles to help cover a few injuries.
"The message to the group is that if we can achieve our KPI's, it will hold us in good stead.
"They weren't up to scratch the week before and we paid the price."
