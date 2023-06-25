The Border Mail
Undermanned Holbrook dispose of challenge of CDHBU

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated June 25 2023 - 11:56am, first published 11:30am
Matt Sharp coached from the sidelines on the weekend.
Matt Sharp coached from the sidelines on the weekend.

Reigning premier Holbrook rebounded strongly from last weekend's loss to notch a 25-point victory over CDHBU at Holbrook on Saturday.

