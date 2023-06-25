The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Matt and Kathryn Clarke take the reins of Barnawartha's Star Hotel

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated June 25 2023 - 6:21pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kathryn and Matt Clarke, with their children Michael, 11, Olivia, 8, and Charlie, 8, are excited to provide a great service to the community as the new publicans of the Barnawartha Star Hotel. Picture by Tara Trewhella
Kathryn and Matt Clarke, with their children Michael, 11, Olivia, 8, and Charlie, 8, are excited to provide a great service to the community as the new publicans of the Barnawartha Star Hotel. Picture by Tara Trewhella

A well-known North East pub has been taken over by an Upper Murray family keen to make it a place for all to enjoy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.