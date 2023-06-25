Police and emergency workers have praised Border residents after relatively incident-free Friday and Saturday nights.
An alarming exception was a man who was caught drink driving twice over a five-hour period in Wodonga.
On the other side of the Border, a man who drove a car into a shallow creek bed near Culcairn was reported to have escaped serious injuries. There were no passengers in the car.
In Wodonga, a disqualified driver had been picked up twice by police in the early hours of Saturday, June 24. Victoria Police said the Lavington driver's car was impounded for 30 days and he is expected to be summonsed in relation to both incidents.
"Officers first spotted the driver in a minivan without headlights in Hovell Street on Saturday, June 24, about 12.10am," Sergeant Julie-Anne Newman said. "The driver of the van also ran a red light in nearby High Street before he was intercepted.
"The 21-year-old driver, who was disqualified from driving, returned a positive breath test.
"A subsequent evidentiary breath test returned a reading of .102."
About 4.30am, another Wodonga unit was patrolling when officers noticed a black Holden Barina without headlights on Havelock Street.
"Officers were surprised when they found the same driver behind the wheel," Sergeant Newman said.
"The Lavington man returned a positive breath test before furnishing a second evidentiary breath test result of .067.
"The man's vehicle was impounded for 30 days.
"It is expected the man will be summonsed in relation to both incidents and will face charges including disqualified driving, drink driving and disobeying a red light."
In Culcairn, police and emergency services were called to a shallow creek next to Coach Road near the intersection of Odewahns Road.
Fire and Rescue NSW inspector Stewart Alexander said a police, a fire truck and an ambulance received a call on Sunday at 1.35pm.
"The man was assessed by ambulance at the scene but it appears he escaped serious injury," Mr Alexander said.
Mr Alexander said "the road safety message seemed to be getting through" but still urged caution in cold conditions, particularly with more wet weather forecast.
In another incident, police have ruled out foul play after a man was found dead on Albury street on Saturday.
The man, who was discovered on Stanley Street about 10.50am, is believed to have suffered a medical issue. Police and Albury and Border Rescue Squad volunteers attended the scene.
