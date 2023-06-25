The Border Mail
Border police, emergency services praise motorists after quiet weekend

By Ted Howes
Updated June 25 2023 - 7:55pm, first published 7:00pm
No foul play was suspected after a man's body was found on a footpath on Stanley Street, Albury, on Saturday. It is believed he might have suffered a medical issue.
Police and emergency workers have praised Border residents after relatively incident-free Friday and Saturday nights.

