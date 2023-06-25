The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Nuclear power safer than wind, Sussan Ley tells Liberal Party meeting

TH
By Ted Howes
June 25 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sussan Ley. Picture by Ash Smith
Sussan Ley. Picture by Ash Smith

Nuclear power is "safer than wind" and should be used to address rising energy prices, member for Farrer and deputy Liberal Leader Sussan Ley says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.