Nuclear power is "safer than wind" and should be used to address rising energy prices, member for Farrer and deputy Liberal Leader Sussan Ley says.
Ms Ley said the debate on nuclear energy "looked more like a student politics fight than it does a scientific discussion" and questioned why Labor supported nuclear-powered submarines but forbid the operation of the same technology to cut the cost of living.
"For every terawatt-hour of electricity, nuclear energy results in 0.03 deaths - lower than wind power at 0.04 deaths!" Ms Ley told a NSW Liberal State Council meeting on Saturday.
Ms Ley was citing data co-produced between the University of Oxford and Global Change Data Lab which considered the supply chains of all major energy sources and their environmental impacts.
"Our perceptions of the safety of nuclear energy are strongly influenced by two accidents: Chernobyl in Ukraine in 1986, and Fukushima in Japan in 2011," she said.
"While Chris Bowen and the Labor Party have used these perceptions in their failed scare campaign, the Liberal Party will make our decisions based on science.
"If it's good enough for all sides of politics in so many other countries in the world - why not Australia?
"This is not a partisan issue across the developed world. It shouldn't be here either, but because of Labor it is.
"Australia should be a world-leader in energy policy - as we should be in everything we do."
