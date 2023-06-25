A man police say had more than 56,000 illegal cigarettes and a huge amount of tobacco leaf in the car when he was stopped at Coolac and tested positive for drugs has been charged.
Riverina Highway Patrol officers from Cootamundra were cruising the Hume Highway on Saturday when they stopped a white van for roadside testing around 12.40pm.
A subsequent search of the van by officers saw them discover and seize the cigarettes as well as 25 kilograms of tobacco leaf.
The 42-year-old driver was arrested and taken to Cootamundra police station for secondary testing.
He was released on bail after being charged with dealing with property proceeds of crime worth less than $100,000 and will appear before Cootamundra Local Court on August 21.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
