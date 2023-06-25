The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Call to speed up Snowy Valleys LGA demerger process as council throws weight behind break-up

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
June 25 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Save Tumbarumba Shire President Lucy Henderson with group spokesperson Neil Hamilton outside the government offices in Martin Place. Picture contributed
Save Tumbarumba Shire President Lucy Henderson with group spokesperson Neil Hamilton outside the government offices in Martin Place. Picture contributed

A Tumbarumba resident is calling the prolonged process to demerge a Riverina council a "farce" even as the council voted to take further action on the split.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.