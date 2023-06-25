DESPITE a dominant first quarter the Murray Bushrangers were reeled in by Eastern Ranges at Norm Minns Oval in Wangaratta on Saturday.
The Bushrangers jumped to a six-goal lead at the first break but were unable to hold on as Eastern Ranges ran out 13.8 (86) to 10.10 (70) winners.
"We played some of the best footy we played all year in that first quarter - worked hard for each other and transitioned the ball really well," assistant coach Justin McMahon said.
"We outworked them early and they started to get back on top - they went man-on-man and got on top in the stoppages and outworked us through large parts of the second half.
"Their pressure built and consequently we failed to take some opportunities, though we did create a few.
"The first quarter was really good - we've just got to maintain that for larger parts of the game."
Despite the loss, the Bushrangers enjoyed strong performances from AFL Academy players and first-round draft prospects Darcy Wilson (Wangaratta Rovers), who kicked two goals from the midfield, and Connor O'Sullivan (Albury Tigers).
And quickly rising small forward Phoenix Gothard continued his stellar 2023 with another eye-catching performance.
In his first year at the Bushrangers, the Albury Tigers product - who earlier this month was selected for the Allies in the under-18 national championships and has produced a goal in the side's two wins, against South Australia and Western Australia - produced two goals but could have had more.
"Phoenix was really lively up forward - he kicked 2.4 or 2.5 and it looked like he could rip the game apart a few times," assistant coach Justin McMahon said.
"He is a top-age player who has only come into our program but his progression has been enormous, and he's been proving that at nationals level as well."
The trio as well as Coby James and the injured Oscar Ryan will return to the under-18 national championships in coming weeks for Allies and Victoria Country respectively.
"Those guys who are going to go back to nationals were good for us - they're in strong form and set us up well, which was pleasing," McMahon said.
Lavington Panther Nick Newton enjoyed a good game, playing midfield.
And in his third game back from a concussion in the O and M seniors earlier in the year, and first in Bushrangers colours, bottom-age Wangaratta Rover Will McCarthy was lively on a wing.
