The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Bushrangers let slip six-goal lead to go down by 16 points against Eastern Ranges

JC
By John Conroy
Updated June 26 2023 - 12:59pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lavington Panther Nick Newton was among the Bushrangers' best. However, the home side went down by 16 points to the visiting Eastern Ranges.
Lavington Panther Nick Newton was among the Bushrangers' best. However, the home side went down by 16 points to the visiting Eastern Ranges.

DESPITE a dominant first quarter the Murray Bushrangers were reeled in by Eastern Ranges at Norm Minns Oval in Wangaratta on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

John Conroy

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.