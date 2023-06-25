The Tallangatta & District Netball Association is celebrating after fighting back to defeat the Hume League in a thriller on Sunday.
In front of a big crowd at Thurgoona, the TDNA trailed by four goals at half-time and were still two down at the final break.
But they came home like a steam train to claim a dramatic 42-41 victory in what was a fantastic advert for both leagues.
"It's a feeling of relief," co-coach Kath Evans admitted. "It was so close all day and Hume had the upper hand for a lot of it.
"I'm so proud of the girls and how they stuck at it and kept fighting.
"It was a high standard game; for our local leagues, it was a great showcase for netball in our area.
"We felt we were always in the game and had enough of the play; we just needed to be smarter and use the ball better when we had it, to get it down to our goalers and give them more opportunities.
"We slowly worked our way back into it, we were then two goals down at three-quarter-time and got our noses in front at the right time.
"The whole game was played at a high intensity."
Yackandandah's Jessica Garland shot 36 goals for the TDNA, while goalkeeper Jen Barrett (Thurgoona) made a real difference after coming on at quarter-time.
Captain Justine Willis (Yackandandah) starred in the midcourt and Bec Evans (Kiewa-Sandy Creek) was a defensive standout.
Jindera centre Tayla Vogel was named best-on-court after an outstanding display for the Hume League, whose playing coach Sally Hunter was left with mixed feeling after a game played a breakneck speed.
"It was disappointing but it's always good to play a good game," Hunter said.
"It was competitive the whole way but to have the lead for three quarters and half of the last and then lose, it's disappointing we couldn't hold on.
"But it was our own errors that ended up losing it for us and they used the ball well."
Jindera's Ellen Cook had a superb game across wing-defence and goal-defence for the Hume League, while Lou Madden (Osborne) finished with 33 goals.
"You get the odd game like that in club netball but probably not for a whole four quarters, for it to go nearly goal for goal," Evans said.
"You're bringing girls together who don't play together on a weekly basis so for both teams to gel like that and put on a show for that huge crowd was fantastic and a real credit to both sides.
"I think people feel really proud to represent their league and want to do that the best they can.
"It's a proud thing for them to be able to say 'I played interleague and we won' and it's something special now they have with that group of people."
