The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

TDNA wins interleague netball clash against Hume League by one goal at Thurgoona

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated June 25 2023 - 4:05pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The victorious TDNA side with their medals at Thurgoona Oval.
The victorious TDNA side with their medals at Thurgoona Oval.

The Tallangatta & District Netball Association is celebrating after fighting back to defeat the Hume League in a thriller on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.